Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian and host. He has achieved some unbelievable milestones when it comes to comedy and hosting. However, the same cannot be said about his acting career. Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon as a lead actor in the year 2015. Post that, he did a couple of films, but sadly, none of his films created magic at the box office. However, one of his most remarkable works as an actor is Nandita Das's Zwigato. The film, which failed miserably at the box office, won many accolades at film festivals. As the ace comedian now gears up for his upcoming film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, director Nandita Das opens up about how Zwigato is still waiting to find a right home.

Kapil Sharma Zwigato struggles to find home on OTT

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato released in theatres on September 9, 2022. The film was highly appreciated at film festivals like the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and others. However, the film failed to create magic at the box office. The sad part is that it's been more than a year, but the makers are still struggling to release it on OTT platforms. Nandita's statement, which goes as 'Can’t wait for it to find a home so a story of our times can finally be seen,' indicates that she has been trying to release the film on OTT platforms but is unable to do so. She also asserts in the following post that until economics interferes with art, the struggle for films like Zwigato will continue. Check out the heartwarming post below. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC actor Dilip Joshi: Know how really rich these TV celebs are

For those unaware, Zwigato is a story about Manas (Kapil Sharma) and Pratima (Shahana Goswami). After losing his job as a factory floor manager, Manas struggles hard to adjust in his new job as a food delivery rider. In order to support her family financially, Pratima too starts working. The film beautifully highlights Manas and Pratima's journey from self-doubt to self-independence.