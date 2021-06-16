Asha Negi wants a road trip with Ranbir Kapoor, just like he did with Deepika Padukone in Tamasha

Remember Imtiaz Ali's 2015 which saw ex-lovers and going on a road trip and then eventually falling in love with each other? Well, has just expressed her wish to go on a road trip with Ranbir, just as he did with Deepika Padukone in Tamasha. She is apparently the biggest fan of Ranbir and exploring new cities and places with him would be an experience of a lifetime for her. Also Read - Asha Negi REVEALS facing hateful comments post breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani; says, 'People have no chills'

"I am a mountain-person. So, my next trip will be to a place where there's a lot of nature, mountains and a place that I'd be able to trek. I'd actually love to go on a road trip with Ranbir Kapoor, just like he did with Deepika in the film Tamasha. That vibe, banter and experience is something I want to feel, too. I am such a huge fan of him and I look up to his work. I am a true fangirl when it comes to Ranbir. Getting to explore new places and cities with him would be an experience of a lifetime. We'd rent a caravan just like we did in 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' and keep exploring places!" Asha revealed her wishful thinking. Also Read - What to watch today on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Sweet Tooth, The Walking Dead and more Top Apocalypse series and movies

Asha will be next seen in the web series Khwabon Ke Parindey which is set in the scenic landscapes of Australia, and is about three friends and a stranger who embark on a road trip from Melbourne to Perth. Also Read - BL Recommends: 8 romantic films and web series to watch on Netflix, Zee5, MX Player and other OTT platforms to make the most of your weekend

Portraying the character of Bindiya, she said, "Asha is 50-60 per cent Bindiya in real-life. This character has helped me break my stereotypical image. I play a girl of today who has realistic issues. She's not fake and that's why I relate to her a lot. My friends would agree to this because once they saw the trailer of 'Khwabon Ke Parindey', most of them said 'yeh toh tu hi hai (this is you)'."

The series also stars Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma. The six-episode series is directed by and it streams on Voot.