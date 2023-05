Asur 2 has finally come on Jio Cinema. Fans waited till midnight to watch the first and second episode of the show. This time, Arshad Warsi (Dhananjay Rajput) and Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) somehow have to catch Shubh before he creates more havoc. The killings have become a national issue now. Fans of the show were waiting patiently till midnight to watch the first episode. It looks like they are not disappointed. It seems the show has started off a bit slow but the episode ends on a high. The intensity of the actors have impressed the netizens. As per Twitter junta, Barun Sobti has overshadowed Arshad Warsi in the first episode. Also Read - Asur 2: Barun Sobti reveals if he felt some pressure after staggering success of the first season [Exclusive]

Barun Sobti had told Bollywood Life that he did not feel as much pressure. He said the genius of Asur is in the writing of the show. He was quoted as saying, "Our writer Gaurav Shukla is an absolute genius. He is the person who felt the immense pressure. I have always said that even in TV the writing of a scene is the most important thing." Let us take a look at what netizens are saying about the show after the first episode... Also Read - Asur 2: Anupriya Goenka reveals why it took 3 years for the sequel to make [EXCLUSIVE]

BARUN SOBTI'S ACTING PHEWWWWW #Asur2 ?????? #BarunSobti?

Proud to have stanned this man since more than 10 years now ❤️

Go watch Asur 2 streaming on #JioCinema now everyone! It's a masterpiece ?❤️ — ✨️ (@ADushtKanya) May 31, 2023

Bohot. But can't follow the one episode per day?Isiliye khatam hone k bad dekhungi main toh?? Best of luck to everyone❤? — ? Rise Of My Dark Side? (@what_the_ASR) May 31, 2023

Ohh my god just unimaginable ??✅ What a performance what a thrill and again what a masterpiece webseries Episode 1 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Asur2 @ArshadWarsi @iRidhiDogra — Utk ❤️ (@UT39373) May 31, 2023

EP 1 : Dance of Death Started slow but ended with fukcing high ??#Asur2 — VISHW?️?️ (@_vi_sh_wa_T) May 31, 2023

Well, the series seems to have started on a crackling note for all fans. Asur 2 is available for viewing for free on Jio Cinema. Also Read - Asur 2 trailer out: Arshad Warsi-Barun Sobti open new doors to the world of darkness and evil; fans call it 'Zabardast' [VIEW TWEETS]