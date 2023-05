Fans of OTT shows are eagerly waiting for Asur 2 on Jio Cinema. The first season ended on a cliffhanger where we saw how Nikhil Nair ( ) lost the battle to save his child. On the other hand, Shubh has held three leaders as prisoners. Barun Sobti spoke to Bollywood Life about how the character of Nikhil changes in the coming season. He says, "Nikhil starts on a very devastated note but he has a job on hand. He is required by the team as the whole thing becomes a big national issue. You have to see if he manages to catch Shubh and whether he is really dependable for the task." Also Read - Asur 2: Anupriya Goenka reveals why it took 3 years for the sequel to make [EXCLUSIVE]

The second season of Asur is coming after three years. And everyone had been waiting for the show. Did he feel the pressure? Barun Sobti says in a candid manner that the pressure was more on writers and director. "I did not feel the pressure as much. I have said this the writer of Asur is the genius. The USP is in the writing. Our writer Gaurav Shukla is an absolute genius. He is the person who felt the immense pressure. I have always said that even in TV the writing of a scene is the most important thing," he states. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan playing football with a little Aryan Khan and teaching cycling to Suhana will have you hooked [Watch viral video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobti_says)

Barun Sobti says that TV has spoilt him. He says that scenes are finished quickly on TV and he does get a bit impatient. The actor maintains that TV taught him a lot, and ultimately learning depends on how much an actor wants to absorb the craft. "TV taught me acting and the art of editing scenes. I would say it prepared me a lot, " he said. The actor was blessed with a son last month. He says that he follows a simple work-life balance routine. "I am not a very outgoing person. When I am home, I am home and when I am at work, it is work," he says. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]

Trending Now

He also said that he would consider a TV series if it meets certain expectations. "More than a big production house, I want a well-written story that is relevant to our times. It should bring about a change in Indian TV programming. The long hours do not bother me. I am ready to work hard," Barun Sobti says and signs off. Barun Sobti has also signed an investigative show Kohrra with Karnesh Sharma.

Asur 2 is available for viewing on Jio Cinema from June 1, 2023 for free. The cast includes , Anupriya Goenka and Ridhi Dogra in main roles.