Asur 2 is making waves all over. is getting immense love for his intense and riveting performance as forensic scientist Nikhil Nair. The actor has made a smooth transition from TV to the world of OTT. This season of Asur 2 has a number of new actors, and one of them is Kasturi Banerjjee. She is playing the role of Zoya in the web series. She is the psychotherapist who helps Nikhil Nair when he is going through a dark phase after the death of his daughter, Rhea and issues with his wife (Anupriya Goenka). Actress Kasturi Banerjjee who is seen in the web series City Of Dreams is playing this role.

The actress has a scene with Barun Sobti where she reminds him of his poor mental health. Kasturi Banerjjee spoke about how it is like to work with Barun Sobti who is already a TV heartthrob. She says that she had heard about Barun's acting skills from before but never got a chance to meet him in person. Kasturi says that when she met him she realised that he was very dedicated and methodical as an actor. She says, "He seemed like a very chilled, very calmed, very comforting, very receptive and no hang up individual. What I could gauge was that he was totally living his character."

The lady says that Sobti was super easy to work with. The TV hunk has made a name for himself in the world of OTT. Starting from Gul Khan's Tanhaiyaan he has impressed people in Asur, The Missing Stone, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family and now Asur 2. Sobti told us that he did not feel the pressure as much. He maintains that the genius of Asur lies in the writing.

He told us, " Our writer Gaurav Shukla is an absolute genius. He is the person who felt the immense pressure. I have always said that even in TV the writing of a scene is the most important thing." Barun Sobti is one of India's TV actors who has a huge global fan following. He is best known as Arnav Singh Raizada from . The actor said he did get back to TV if he got a fabulous script.