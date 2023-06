Asur 2, the highly anticipated mythological thriller web series, has unfortunately fallen prey to online piracy. The entire web series has been leaked online and is available for free download on various torrent sites. The Asur 2 web series stars renowned actors such as Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, and Anupria Goenka. The series follows the story of a team of forensic experts who use their knowledge of science and mythology to track down a serial killer. Also Read - Asur 2: Ridhi Dogra sums up what makes the show so successful and you will totally agree with her [Exclusive]

Asur 2 gets leaked online on torrent sites to watch

Jio Cinemas was set to release the entire series on their platform, one episode per day to build an amp for an entire week. The leak has not only caused a setback for the series creators, but it has also resulted in a loss of revenue for the entire industry. Piracy is a major issue in the entertainment industry, and it is important for viewers to understand the harmful effects of downloading and sharing copyrighted content. The creators put in months of hard work and dedication to bring us quality content, and it is essential to support them by watching their content legally.

Piracy is a legal offence and is punishable

Actors and makers have been time and again expressing disappointment over the leak on social media, urging fans to watch the series and movies legally and not contribute to the problem of piracy. The Asur 2 leak is not an isolated incident, as many movies and web series have suffered the same fate in recent years. It is time for viewers to take a stand against piracy and support the creators who work tirelessly to provide quality entertainment.

The leak of Asur 2 is a major setback for the entire cast and crew who worked hard to create the series. It is crucial for viewers to understand the harmful effects of piracy and instead support the creators by watching their content legally. Let us unite and fight against piracy to preserve the integrity of the entertainment industry.