Asur 2 is getting rave reviews from everyone who has seen it. Oni Sen and the writer Gaurav Shukla have woven together a story that has mythology, philosophy, existentialism, artificial intelligence, forensics, pathology and what not. We spoke to actor Pawan Chopra who plays the role of CBI head Shashank Awasthi on the show. He tells us, "Well, the atmosphere on the sets of Asur 2 was like that of an operating room of an hospital. No one cracks jokes. People are very serious. Only is the one who cracks jokes at times. He is very adept at becoming serious once again in seconds." Also Read - Asur 2 Twitter Review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti starrer impresses netizens with first episode; fans say, 'One word MASTERPIECE' [Read Tweets]

Filmmaker Oni Sen comes from an advertising background. Pawan Chopra has worked with him before. "I knew his work. Oni Sen knows how to present a screenplay. Moreover, he is someone who is always prepared. When he sits you down for ten minutes, he explains everything about the character. The best part is that he has always thought more about it than you. This is why all the actors respected him immensely. He got everyone's attention throughout. He was the master magician of the show. You can say that he is the real Shubh Joshi of the series," says Pawan Chopra.

Pawan also tells us that he himself finds Asur 2 a tough watch. "Honestly, at times, I feel it is such a tough show to watch on so many levels. The plot is so intricate and the distorted psyche of the villain is too much to take in. But I guess that Indian audiences love thrillers, and this one is exceptionally well written," he says. The veteran says that script and role matters to him the most. "I have done some better roles in lesser known web shows. As an actor, I need to get my creative adrenaline pumping," he states.

Pawan Chopra says his role was extended in Asur 2. Oni Sen told him that he would be needed for a greater duration of time. The actor said he is unsure about the time frame for Asur 3. "People waited really patiently for the second part of the show. Let us see how the writers take it forward," he says. You can also watch him on the shows like Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man and Taj on Zee 5.