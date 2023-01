One of the best series to come out of India has been Asur. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti played ex-colleagues who rejoin forces to hunt down a psychopath who kills influential people all over the country. The show also starred Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Vishesh Bansal. Asur came out in 2020 and was a slow starter. But the show picked up with the whole nation on what a well made show it was. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti stood out with their performances. Fans have been waiting for the second season. The makers took their time as they did not wish to diminish the quality of the show. Also Read - After Maharani 2 and Delhi Crime 2, here's the status of Mirzapur 3, Asur 2 and more sequels of top web series

BollywoodLife caught up with Ridhi Dogra some days back. The actress did not give us a specific month. However, she said fans should get excited around the month of March and April. Well, it is possible that they will unveil the promos then. Or else, Asur 2 might come in May. Fans of the show have been waiting eagerly. The crime thriller was one rocking ride filled with nail-biting tension, taut screenplay and a script with twists and turns. The heady combo of science and mythology served by Asur is rare in the Indian web space.

There is buzz that even season three is on the way. Arshad Warsi earlier told BollywoodLife that he is very kicked about the upcoming seasons of the show. He plays the top cop Dhananjay Rajput while Barun Sobti is forensic expert Nikhil Nair. Ridhi Dogra is Nusrat who is a part of Rajput's team.