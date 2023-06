Asur 2 is streaming for free on Jio Cinema. This season, the duo of Dhananjay Rajput (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) are again on the chase of the killer who has now spread his operations beyond a limit. Actress Ridhi Dogra is back as Nusrat and this time her role is bigger. We caught up for a chat with the actress. She told us, "Asur 2 is far more spread out. It has a lot of layers. We want to take it further from the previous seasons. I hope it answers some of the audiences' questions and poses new ones for them." Also Read - Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha rejected these big films that could have been highs in her career

The show has been shot all over India and some of the visuals are quite breathtaking. Ridhi Dogra said that the pressure is more on the writing and direction team than actors. She said, "You need to ask them. I would like to say that we had the love of the audience to motivate us. Also, people had so much expectations from the show. We could not lax on the sets or take it easy for a day. We had to make sure that we give it our 500 per cent." She says the direction team made sure that everything was bigger. Oni Sen did not let go of any detail and would not let anyone deter his vision. "He has created the texture of Asur. Yes, there was pressure but we submitted ourselves to the writing and direction, " says Ridhi. It seems there were multiple drafts with alternative endings and starts. After a lot of too and fro, did finally everyone agree that this was good to go, says the actress.

When we asked Ridhi Dogra about the message from Asur 2, she said that people should not take entertainment seriously. "We can take the good part and make it beautiful. I do not know what is the takeaway from Asur 2. The only thing is it does not take the audience or its intelligence for granted. It says we know you are not a fool," she states. According to her, this makes it immersive and you're a part of the discovery. She says that maybe Asur 2 is like a take on the kind of world we live in. "It is like a precursor to Black Mirror. It gives credibility to the audience's intelligence," she says.

The actress says people will finally understand what goes on in the mind of Nusrat but she cannot reveal more as it will give away the plot.