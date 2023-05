Asur 2 is coming up and Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anurpiya Goenka and more celebs will be reprising their roles for the psychological thriller web series. Jio Cinemas released the Asur 2 teaser and it is the talk of the town right now. Asur has been one of the most successful web series of all time. Arshad Warsi's stint in the series gave him newfound fame. And now, it's time to pick up the story from where we left it. Are you all ready to deep dive into the Asur world again? Because Asur 2 is here, ready or not. Also Read - Asur 2, Mirzapur 3, The Glory 2 and more OTT web series sequels in 2023 and their release

Asur 2 teaser drops, release date announced

Dhananjay Rajpoot aka DJ, Nikhil, Nusrat and Shubh are coming back with the next phase of their lives which continues in Asur 2. Arshad Warsi is back in his game as DJ and is kicking some ass while battling his demons. Shubh (Vishal Bansal) has become a firefighter it seems. He is going to be a big reveal, it seems. Nikhil (Barun Sobti) and Nushrat (Ridhi Dogra) are back to investigating the continuing serial killings. Meiyang Chang joins the cast as Amey Wagh and Anupriya Goenka also reprise their roles of Rasool and Naina. Someone is eavesdropping on Nikhil and Naina. The past of Nikhil will be unravelled in this one. He will face DJ and will stand against him this time, it seems. We are introduced to a few new characters as well. Asur 2 will stream on Jio Cinemas on the 1st of June. The teaser is trending in entertainment news. Also Read - Asur 2 OTT release: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti fans listen up! Season two coming sooner than expected [Exclusive]

Watch the thrilling Asur 2 teaser video here:

Fans cannot keep calm as Asur 2 teaser releases

Asur 2 has been long awaited web series in recent times. The first season of Asur kept the fans on the edge. The 8-episode series left fans wanting for more. It took the makers 3 years to release the season 2 and boy, just the Asur 2 teaser is enough to make fans go crazy. They are sharing their reactions to their favourite web series coming back on Twitter. Boy, excited is not big enough a word to describe it. Check out the reactions of fans on the Asur 2 teaser here: Also Read - After Maharani 2 and Delhi Crime 2, here's the status of Mirzapur 3, Asur 2 and more sequels of top web series

Nice gift for my birthday — Levi? (@levi_0o0) May 24, 2023

Finally after 3 yr #Asur2 ,can't wait ,it's gona more gritty ,more gripping, Nikhal nayar can't wait — katykrystal (@PurpelOrchid) May 24, 2023

Finally ? so so so excited ? — Farhaan ☯ (@Its_Me_Farhaan) May 24, 2023

Itni late kr di lane me ab phr se season 1 dekhna padega ? — Aryan kumar ?? (@Aryanku51790850) May 24, 2023

I wait for this season desperately ...now wait is over nd best part is ..it will stream after my last exam?? — Manvi Bhardwaj?? (@ManviBhardwaj9) May 24, 2023

2 days ago i watched season 1 on jio cinema... And part 2 came too soon fr me? — Pundit ji (@hareshsahoo6) May 24, 2023

Itna intezar karwaya Ab aur nahi #Asur2 should be released immediately ☺️ — GARIMA (@gsgarima36) May 24, 2023

GOAT Series — ???? ?? (@Shubhh_OM) May 24, 2023

Wohoo my fave mytho-thriller is back ?? #Asur2 — maverick (@maverick_tom07) May 24, 2023

Waiting — Neninthe (@Rollexxz) May 24, 2023

Thank God finally — Sweety (@Sweet72918970) May 24, 2023

People who haven't watched this yet ! Please watch before the Season 2 ! — ? (@StanMSD) May 24, 2023

Finally #Asur2 update is here!!

1st June only on @JioCinema ! Can’t wait for this now ?? pic.twitter.com/kMRra8AGMi — Nik Friday Reviews? (@Nik_Wani_) May 24, 2023

#Asur2 glimpse what a high level and Hollywood level content ,S2 Maintained ,gripping ,curiosity, mystery factors #Asur indeed a master level content, aisea hi national Nt gona crazy over it #BarunSobti https://t.co/fWOQqGCMFT — katykrystal (@PurpelOrchid) May 24, 2023

The trailer looks awesome n this its gonna be more intense more exciting ???? #Asur2 sighra hi mulaqat hogi @BarunSobtiSays ???? https://t.co/goh79Ud0av — chaitali mallick (@chaitalimallic1) May 24, 2023

Very excited to watch Arshad Warsi in this character again in #Asur2, one of the best Indian series . https://t.co/6LFHspx0AQ — DivyP09 (@DivyanshP09) May 24, 2023

Finally after so many years #Asur2 will be streaming on June 1 on jio cinema excited ? — Circindi (@circindi_) May 24, 2023

