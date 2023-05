Crime thrillers will never go out of fashion. Fans love the suspense, the drama, and the thrill that comes along. The genre has been a favourite of entertainment seekers for years and with the boom on OTT content, crime-thrillers have just become more interesting. One of the best crime thrillers made so far is Asur. Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, Asur was loved by all. And now, it's time for all to brace up for Asur 2. The trailer of Asur 2 is out and as expected, it is as interesting and thrilling as it can get. Also Read - Asur 2 teaser: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti starrer thriller drama continues with more twists; fans cannot keep calm [View Reactions]

Asur 2 trailer is as exciting as it can get

Asur 2 trailer is out and it has - , opening up new doors to the world of darkness. The new season has Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora playing pivotal roles. The trailer of Asur 2 begins with a young Shubh talking about what he wants to be when he grows up. He says, 'Asur' and then it is a rollercoaster ride from then. Asur 2 is a world that intertwines mythology and forensics and it is as intriguing as it can get. The first part ended on a cliffhanger and Asur 2 is going to get you all the answers. Also Read - Asur 2, Mirzapur 3, The Glory 2 and more OTT web series sequels in 2023 and their release

As the trailer hit the internet, fans are only excited for Asur 2. The trailer has left fans with goosebumps and many are saying that Asur is the best crime thriller series ever made. Also Read - Asur 2 OTT release: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti fans listen up! Season two coming sooner than expected [Exclusive]

Check out Asur 2 trailer out now:

Check out fans' reaction to Asur 2 trailer below:

Getting goes bumps, Indian mythology ka accolypse cuming ,whr is press conference, jio cinema taking everything granted ,whn u say Indian most celebrated series but dnt spend money on promotion #Asur2 https://t.co/PIOXKZsTLW — katykrystal (@PurpelOrchid) May 26, 2023

Wohoo finally #Asur2 trailer made me excited. Now can’t wait for it. Looking good more things in it once again goosebumps ??? pic.twitter.com/PdXhhYcQLs — Shivam Gupta (@skgfilmireview) May 26, 2023

Thank you so much #JioCinema For taking on the Fourth gear for the release of the Best web series #Asur2 #Asur2OnJioCinema June 1 It will be Released Worldwide ? @ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays — Yash Zungarekar ? (@YashX16X) May 26, 2023

Asur 2: The Rise of Dark Side is going to release on June 1 on Jio Cinemas.