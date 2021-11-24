Sara Ali Khan made one of the most promising debuts in recent times with Kedarnath back in 2018, followed by a blockbuster like Simmba, thus giving her the best of both worlds in Bollywood within the span of her first two movies itself. Many even felt she embodies the best aspects of both parents Saif Ali Khan and – two wonderful actors in their own right – while also giving off a glimpse of while also exuding all the sass and sauce of a new-age actress; basically a dream combination of the past and present. And now, with Atrangi Re, those comparison seem all the more valid. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Atrangi Re trailer is magical, Aarya 2 motion poster is hard-hitting, Priyanka Chopra's pregnancy buzz and more

BollywoodLife attended a special preview of the Atrangi Re trailer, with lead actress and Director Aanand L. Rai for company. Needless to say, we were extremely impressed with the trailer, and particularly with Sara, where she came across as a young from the latter's smashing debut back in 1983, , albeit with a pinpoint North-Indian accent. Her sizzling chemistry with proved to be the icing on the cake with a cherry on top to boot. Also Read - Atrangi Re: Why's the Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush starrer releasing on OTT after being shot on a grand scale? Here's what we know

Post the trailer preview, we got chatting with Sara Ali Khan and made our feelings known, especially the 'Amrita Singh' analogy, to which she shut her eyes and bowed a bit in her signature style, appreciation and etched across her visage. When we said that while we loved and Coolie No. 1 was completely in the masala genre, we felt that with Atrangi Re, she expanding on the talent and skill we saw in , the actress simply said, “Yes, you don't even need to explain, an artiste knows when they've truly performed well.” Also Read - Thugs of Hindostan, Mohejo Daro, Jaan-E-Mann and 7 other HYPED Bollywood movies that promised a box office blast but ended up as FUSKI BOMBS – view pics

Atrangi Re, which also stars and Dhanush, is produced by 's T-Series and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It's set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December.