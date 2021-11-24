BollywoodLife attended a special preview of the Atrangi Re trailer, with lead actress Sara Ali Khan and Director Aanand L. Rai for company. Needless to say, we were extremely impressed with what we saw. Few Directors in Bollywood capture the small-town essence quite as Aanand L. Rai does, and this time, with Atrangi Re, he seems to have outdone himself as the look and feel of the film reminding us of a somewhat desi version of the Oscar-winning La La Land, especially from the moment Akshay Kumar enters the fray with a proper superstar entry. Also Read - Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan opens up about being compared to a young Amrita Singh in the Aanand L. Rai film

Atrangi Re revolves around the theme of forced marriages (not arranged), with and appearing to have embodied the ethos of an unwitting couple tied to each other in marital bond to the hilt – the former coming across as a young in albeit with a pinpoint North-Indian accent and the latter giving glimpses of being the surprise package. To sum it up, the Aanand L. Rai directorial has everything going for it to make a big splash on the big screen, probably even more so that his earlier films. They why did he and his team opt for an OTT release? Also Read - Thugs of Hindostan, Mohejo Daro, Jaan-E-Mann and 7 other HYPED Bollywood movies that promised a box office blast but ended up as FUSKI BOMBS – view pics

A well-placed source close to the movie informed BollywoodLife that Aanand L. Rai always intended for the film to arrive on the big screen and he and his team did everything he could to fulfill that goal, but alas, due to factors out of their control, they just couldn't make it happen. Said source added that somethings are probably just not meant to be; like a line in the film, Anand L Rai tried holding on to the sand, but it slipped between his fingers. That being said, our source concluded that the movie has turned out fantastically, and it should be a perfect Christmas treat for one and all. Also Read - After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar to collaborate with Aanand L Rai for Gorkha

Atrangi Re, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December.