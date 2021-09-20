Audience is full of excitement to watch actress Payal Malik perform in the web series ‘A murder mystery’

The perception of common people regarding getting acting roles is that one needs to go to Mumbai, appear for gazillion auditions, and come back disappointed. While this was the reality a few years ago and is still relevant to an extent, social media has helped fulfill the acting dreams of many youngsters. Social media has made it possible for talented youngsters to showcase their acting talent to a wider audience than just the audition jury. While competition is high here too, many people have succeeded with their hard work and determination. One such person is actress Payal Malik who has recently bagged a role in a web series titled ‘A murder mystery’. Also Read - Actor Armaan Malik has amazing news for his fans- he will soon be seen in a web series titled “A Trip”

Payal is a social media star who started her journey by posting videos on TikTok. Today Payal has about 1.8 million followers. She is one of the most followed Indian influencers on Instagram. Payal hadn't imagined that she will come this far when she had just started. However, life unfolded in a great way and Payal went on achieving the love of her fans and eventually success. She now has a concrete answer to naysayers who once accused her of being a lost youngster and wasting her time. Payal's achievements prove that she used her time best. Her fans are very excited and desperately waiting to see Payal perform in her new web series.

This has been possible only due to Payal's optimism and hard work. She didn't have the cushion of making it big using her connections. This is because Payal comes from a very simple background. Her family lives in Hyderabad and she grew up as a normal middle-class girl. Payal's success story is the perfect blend of talent and perseverance. She admits working 10-14 hours a day on ideating, creating, editing as posting videos. Her consistency is the secret behind the 27-year-old's success.

Payal is passionate about fashion, beauty, and fitness and those are her preferred niches for videos too. Fans love the beauty and fitness tips that she talks about in her videos. Additionally, Payal also posts romantic and family videos. Apart from her lovely eyes and beautiful expressions, her fans also admire her family equation reflected in the videos. Her son Chirayu Malik and husband feature regularly in Payal’s videos. Payal’s YouTube channel ‘Family Fitness’ has 2.91 million subscribers on YouTube. People also know Payal as an influencer who loves tattoos. Now Payal is going to appear in a web series and the audience is excited.

Payal is also a brand favorite and has bagged multiple branding assignments in the past. She received appreciation for her noteworthy performance in songs Yamraj and Machis. Fans were mesmerized by her amazing moves and expressions.

Payal is nervous about this acting opportunity because she doesn’t want to put her fans and their expectations down. We are sure that Payal will continue to bewitch her fans and attract many more followers. We wish her luck.