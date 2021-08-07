Trending OTT News Today: Empire trailer creates waves, a look into Bigg Boss OTT house, Nani's Tuck Jagdish to release digitally and more

It's time for your daily dose of trending OTT stories of today. Bigg Bos OTT is making a lot of noise. The show that is going to premiere tomorrow is grabbing everyone's attention and how. A video giving an inside glimpse of the house is doing the rounds of the internet. Further, the trailer of The Empire starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and more is out now. Also Read - From Nayanthara to Amala Paul: South actresses who are bold and bindaas and never fail to set screens on fire

A peek into Bigg Boss OTT house

Digital platform VOOT Select shared a video giving fans a glimpse of the house. The video shows the living room, garden, kitchen and more. It is colourful and how. Fans can't wait for the contestants to enter the house.

Empire trailer out now

Disney+ Hotstar's period drama The Empire starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and others revolves around Mughal Empire Babur. The trailer of the same was released today and it has received positive reviews from the audience. Watch the trailer below:

Tuck Jagdish to be Nani's second OTT release

Finally, the makers of Tuck Jagdish starring Nani have decided to release the film on an OTT platform. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Last film of Nani that had a digital release was V. Even though he had promised that his next will be a theatrical release, but Tuck Jagdish has taken a digital route.

FIR against head of an OTT platform

As per a report in The Indian Express, an FIR has been lodged against owner and the country head of an OTT platform for allegedly molesting a woman. The company's office is said to be in Andheri. Report suggests that the molestation took place in the storeroom.

Amala Paul in Mahesh Bhatt's next

Latest reports suggest that Amala Paul is all set to feature in a web-series by Mahesh Bhatt. The story is said to be a periodical love story between a director who is struggling in terms of his film career and a top star.