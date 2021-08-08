Trending OTT news today: Karan Johar gives a tour of Bigg Boss OTT house, Neena Gupta was skeptical about Dial 100 and more

OTT platforms are a rage these days. Everyone is curious to know about what is happening and trending on OTT. Fret not, we are here to help you. We bring to you your daily dose of trending OTT news. Needless to say, Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar remained to be the biggest newsmakers of the day. Scroll on. Also Read - Bigg Bosss OTT: Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani send out warm wishes to host Karan Johar; REVEAL if they'll be seen inside the house [EXCLUSIVE]

Karan Johar gives a tour of Bigg Boss OTT house Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Omung Kumar REVEALS he designed the house to look like a six week carnival for the contestants

In a video shared by VOOT Select, we saw Karan Johar, the host and dost of the digital version of the show, giving all the fans a tour of the glamorous Bigg Boss OTT house. He entered the house in full-on Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham style and was stunned to see how beautifully it has been made. Take a look at the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT GRAND PREMIERE LIVE Updates: Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba make smashing entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Malaika Arora on Bigg Boss OTT premiere

As Bigg Boss OTT is going to premiere tonight, we will get to see Malaika Arora giving a sizzling performance. VOOT Select shared some glimpses of her performance and fans are going crazy. Dressed in a silver saree with a backless blouse, she look HAWT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Prateek Sahejpal asks KJo to sign him for Dharma

Prateek Sahejpal who is going to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house was quite upfront when he met Karan Johar on the stage. So much that he asked the filmmaker to sign him for a Dharma film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Neena Gupta was skeptical about Dial 100

In a statement, Neena Gupta revealed that she had initially turned down Dial 100. Revealing why, she said, "I had initially turned down this role because I was unsure of portraying a grey character but I am glad that I took up this challenge because now after seeing the audience's love for my performance feels like a job well done. I am thankful to my fans for all the love and support."

Raima Sen loves working for OTT

In an interview, Raima Sen stated that for the past one year she has been doing OTT shows and loves it as the platforms give more freedom. "In the last couple of year, I’ve only done OTT work, and I must admit that I loved and enjoyed it a lot. I think now because of the pandemic, nobody wants to venture out to cinemas and that’s why the medium is working a lot with people," she said.