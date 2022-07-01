Avrodh 2 actress Aahana Kumra says she can't relate to Salman Khan shaking his buttocks and doing Dabangg

Aahana Kumra, who is currently seen in the latest web series Avrodh - The Siege Within 2, said that she cannot relate to the kind of cinemas where Salman Khan is shaking his buttocks on the screen and doing Dabangg hook step.