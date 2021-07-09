Ayush Yadav from web series Fame House is all set for his Bollywood debut

Dreams come true only for those who chase them with passion. Such is the case with Ayush Yadav, who will soon become a house hold name with his Bollywood debut as an actor. The actor, who impressed everyone with his performance in web series Fame House, has been offered a few Bollywood projects but he had been waiting for something which truly excited him. Buzz is that he is in talks with a noted director for a Bollywood project. The extremely hot and handsome Ayush Yadav will also be seen in a few music videos with Bollywood singers.

Talking about his Bollywood project, he would be playing the lead with Saloni Mittal. The project is yet untitled but he will share information about it soon. The actor has been busy prepping for his role and the project is slated to go on floors by the end of August this year.

Ayush is also a social media sensation with ardent following on Instagram and various other platforms. He never fails to charm and entertain with his interesting reels and his followers are eagerly waiting to see more of him. Thankfully, their wish is about to get granted soon.