Baahubali Before the Beginning, the prequel to S.S. Rajamouli's all-time blockbuster franchise, which was greenlit by Netflix as arguably their biggest Indian web series and expected to focus on Sivagami's rise to power, has now reportedly been shelved, leading to the OTT giant losing an insane amount of money. Word is that though Netflix itself has taken the decision to shelve Baahubali: Before the Beginning after repeatedly giving it a shot, but eventually being utterly dissatisfied with what was coming through. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Indian, Pukar, Roja, Krantiveer and more forgotten Bollywood patriotic gems you can watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Voot and more

A source close to the project apparently told Pinkvilla that the entire amount invested in Bahubali: Before The Beginning was put in the cans as the team decided to revamp the series with a new director, with and Ribhu Dasgupta replacing , after which the prep work began in July 2021. However, the Pinkvilla report added that the work done on ground in terms of pre-production couldn't exactly be in sync with the vision that Netflix had for this period drama, so after a series of discussions and contemplations, they decided to shelve the project at this point of time. Also Read - Kapil Sharma - I’m not done yet: Ace Comedian REVEALS the only thing he loves more than comedy and you'll be SHOCKED

So how much has Netflix lost on Baahubali: Before the Beginning? Suffice it to say that the amount is bound to boggle your mind, so brace yourselves. Said source apprised Pinkvilla that some extra money which was invested in the prep work, too, has been considered bad-debts for now, and the approximate figure invested and lost by Netflix amounts to an eye-popping Rs. 150 crore. Also Read - SAY WHAT: Taapsee Pannu named Best Actress of 2021 by Indian Film Institute for THIS movie; fans celebrate on Twitter

Back in 2018, Netflix had announced the mega-budget web show, with a synopsis that read: “From before Amarendra Baahubali's reign as king, comes a tale of power, politics and intrigue of Queen Sivagami's rise from a vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Witness the legacy of Mahishmati as it grows into a mighty empire no one dares to oppose.”

Well, sad news indeed for all Baahubali fans.