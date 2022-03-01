Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Rudra, an official adaptation of smash hit British show, Luther. Along with him, Amitabh Bachchan will be retuning to the big screen with Jhund on the same day. To sum it up, the month of March promises to be a bonanza for thrill seekers and content consumers as a flood of movies and web series hit both the silver screen and OTT platforms. We've got the entire schedule for you right here. Check it out below:

Rudra

The official Indian adaptation of smash hit British TV show Luther, which premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on 4th March, sees superstar in his maiden web series.

Undekhi 2

The follow up to Sony LIV's sleeper hit show of 2020 returns for its eagerly awaited sophomore season on 4th March, this time, with the responsibility of expectations.

Sutliyan

The ZEE5 web series, streaming from 4th March, promises to be a warm watch for the entire family.

Jhund

The first major theatrical release of the month releases on 4th March, and sees none other than thespian teaming with Sairat Director .

Toolsidas Junior

and (also the writer) have produced what looks like a slice-of-life drama, starring , and in his final and posthumous appearance. It also makes its way in cinema on 4th March.

Radhe Shyam

The and starrer, which arrives on the big screen on 11th March, is said to be made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore, and is being promoted as an epic love story, traversing multiple eras.

The Kashmir Files

Director returns to cinemas on 11th March in what promises to be another incendiary, controversial follow-up to The Tashkent Files.

Jalsa

reunites with her Tumhari Sulu Director on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March, and this time, they're joined by another actress par excellence, , for what's touted to be a thriller with a strong human element.

Bachchhan Paandey

The official Bollywood adaptation of cult Tamil movie , Bachchan Pandey is a crime comedy, featuring an all-star cast, including , , , and . It hits the big screen on 18th March.

RRR

Finally, the pan-India monster, S.S. Rajamouli's historical epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, , and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, storms theatres on 25th March.