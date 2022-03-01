Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Rudra, an official adaptation of smash hit British show, Luther. Along with him, Amitabh Bachchan will be retuning to the big screen with Jhund on the same day. To sum it up, the month of March promises to be a bonanza for thrill seekers and content consumers as a flood of movies and web series hit both the silver screen and OTT platforms. We've got the entire schedule for you right here. Check it out below:
Rudra
The official Indian adaptation of smash hit British TV show Luther, which premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on 4th March, sees superstar
Ajay Devgn in his maiden web series. Undekhi 2
The follow up to Sony LIV's sleeper hit show of 2020 returns for its eagerly awaited sophomore season on 4th March, this time, with the responsibility of expectations.
Sutliyan
The ZEE5 web series, streaming from 4th March, promises to be a warm watch for the entire family.
Jhund
The first major theatrical release of the month releases on 4th March, and sees none other than thespian
Amitabh Bachchan teaming with Sairat Director Nagraj Manjule. Toolsidas Junior
Bhushan Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker (also the writer) have produced what looks like a slice-of-life drama, starring Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil and Rajiv Kapoor in his final and posthumous appearance. It also makes its way in cinema on 4th March.
Radhe Shyam
The
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer, which arrives on the big screen on 11th March, is said to be made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore, and is being promoted as an epic love story, traversing multiple eras. The Kashmir Files
Director
Vivek Agnihotri returns to cinemas on 11th March in what promises to be another incendiary, controversial follow-up to The Tashkent Files. Jalsa
Vidya Balan reunites with her Tumhari Sulu Director on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March, and this time, they're joined by another actress par excellence, Shefali Shah, for what's touted to be a thriller with a strong human element. Bachchhan Paandey
The official Bollywood adaptation of cult Tamil movie
Jigarthanda, Bachchan Pandey is a crime comedy, featuring an all-star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Jacqueline Fernandez. It hits the big screen on 18th March. RRR
Finally, the pan-India monster, S.S. Rajamouli's historical epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR,
Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, storms theatres on 25th March.
