Bambai Meri Jaan has been released, and it has been getting rave reviews. It is the face of the show. Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary are winning all the accolades for their sincere performances. While Kritika Kamra has also outshined in this mafia genre, the makers have struck the right chord. But there is something that has left the audience talking about: the similarities between underworld don Daoud Ibrahim's life and Dara's life, aka Avinash Tiwary's characters in the show. [Bambai Meri Jaan]

Ahead of the show's release, BL exclusively spoke to the star cast and the makers of the show, where we questioned them about glorifying the negative characters in the show, to which the director Shujaat Saudagar spoke about the same. "I mean, I would not blame people, but it all depends on the intent of the people who are watching. I have not seen this as a way of glorifying or de glorifying the gangsters or anything, this narrative is to humanise the characters; it is not my personal story; it is about the people who come from different social statures where one cannot be judgmental about the narrative; and there is no justification for wrongdoing no matter what in a moral society. Hence, this also is a story with a great moral lesson as well. At the end of the day, it is a story of a situation of the people who had to take the decision going by the situation." Also Read - Not Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo or Prabhas’ Salaar, THIS film tops 10 most anticipated films and web series on IMDb

“Kainaat ka nizaam hain, Burai bhi achchai se paida hoti hain. Shaitaan ko bhi Allah ne paida kiya tha. Main toh sirf ek baap tha”

- #BambaiMeriJaan A highly nuanced act by @kaykaymenon02 Sir as the helpless father! @avinashtiw85 shines as the crime lord in making!

Must watch! pic.twitter.com/2jhHrbp0mi — Amey Pandit (@the_poets_diary) September 15, 2023

Avinash Tiwary, who played Dara's character effortlessly onscreen, spoke about how Mumbai is an emotion to him and how this industry has given him only growth as an actor in every aspect. Kritika Kamra even said that Mumbai was the place that made her dream come true. All said and done Bambai Meri Jaan has managed to grab the audience's attention. Have you watched the series yet?