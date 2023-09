Bambai Meri Jaan is another mafia saga that speaks about Bombay and the fascination that this city holds, and this isn't the first time you will witness a story based in Mumbai. BollywoodLife exclusively spoke to the makers and the cast of the web series on what made them say yes to this and how it is different from the previous movies or shows that we have seen before. Avinash Tiwary, who plays a lead role in the show, mentioned how Bambai Meri Jaan is special to him. Avinash said, "Of course the script, Bambai Meri Jaan, speaks about the strong ideology of individuals and creates conflicts, talks about the family relationship of my character, and Bombay is shown as the major character of the show directed by Shujaat Saudaagar and written by Rensil. Overall, overall there was no reason to say no.".

Kriti Kamra said, " I was the last one to join this team, and I knew the show was being made. One day I got a call from the casting director, and they said they were looking for someone that fits me. This is how I came on board, and I went for the audition and got selected. Then I read the script, and I was blown away."

Rensil D'Silva who is the writer of the web series spoke his heart on the saga as he belongs to Mumbai, " I absolutely love this city, and I am a product of this city. I have grown up from Mahim to Bandra, and at one point it was a hotbed of crime. And I always felt that these kind don stories work because they are law breaks and everyone likes the bad boy, and I think because they work against authority figures and win, which never happens with a regular guy.

Trending Now

Bambai Meri Jaan is based on a book by renowned writer Hussain Zaidi, and there is definitely something intriguing that the audience will witness. The web series also casts the impeccable talent Kay Kay Menon. Are you excited already?