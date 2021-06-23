BanGrahanWebSeries: SGPC finds support on social media a day after demanding a ban on the web series — read tweets

Grahan, a web series with the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh riots is releasing on June 24, 2021 on Disney Hotstar. However, the SGPC Amritsar has taken offence saying that it shows the Sikh community in a wrong manner. The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), Bibi Jagir Kaur has demanded that the web show be banned immediately as it shows a Sikh character in an 'objectionable manner'. In a press conference, Bibi Jagir Kaur said, "A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in a web series called ‘Grahan’ based on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character which is highly condemnable and fabricated." Now, she has found support on social media. Check out some of the Twitter reactions...

In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character

which is highly condemnable and fabricated.#BanGrahanWebSeries इतिहास गवाह है ..... सिखों से बड़ी कौम नहीं I dare them to try this on Muslims and you will know your place https://t.co/Wu8DuWj8K1 — RomZ_MRA ?? (@ZindaChaotic35) June 23, 2021

“Through this web series, work is being done to rub salt on the wounds of Sikhs which would hurt the Sikh sentiments. Such films also hurt the community. the government should enact strict (IT) rules to curb such sensitive and objectionable trends.”#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/IBG1ZlzTk2 — ⚔ਸਿੰਘ⚔ (@SADA_ANG_SANGE) June 23, 2021

In the press conference, Bibi Jagir Kaur said that a witness, Nirpreet Kaur has sent a legal notice to Ajay G Rai, the producer of Grahan and Sunil Ryan, the head honcho of Disney+Hotstar. She also said that the Government should include Sikh representatives in the Censor Board so that such controversial situations can be avoided in the future.