Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast was panned by critics and even the film failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 153.31 crore at the box office worldwide which is quite less. Well, fans of Thalapathy Vijay were also upset with the film, and they blamed filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for not making a good movie. Now, after its disastrous theatrical run, Beast is all set for its OTT premiere. The movie will start streaming on Netflix on 11th May 2022.

Netflix South India took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, "MAY YOUR DAY GET MEANER LEANER STRONGER Because Beast is coming to Netflix on 11th May in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi #BeastOnNetflix @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @selvaraghavan @sunpictures."

Along with Netflix, the film will also be available on Sun NXT. Beast stars as the female lead and the songs of the movie had received a good response.

Though Beast didn’t do well at the box office, a few days ago, Thalapathy Vijay hosted a dinner for the film’s team. Nelson Dilipkumar had shared the picture from the dinner on Instagram, and he captioned it as, “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir. Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together. All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!”