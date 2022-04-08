Abhay, starring Kunal Kemmu, as the prime protagonist, will soon be releasing its third season on ZEE5. The first two seasons are counted among the best ZEE5 has had to offer till now, and understandably, anticipation for Abhay season 3 is through the roof. However, along with it, there are other ZEE5 shows, worth checking out, too, if you haven't yet. So, without further ado, here are the best ZEE5 web series to binge-watch along with Abhay 3 and ensure that you enjoy an awesome weekend...

Bloody Brothers

Bloody Brothers, starring and in lead roles, revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother, Jaggi, enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one, Daljeet, struggles to survive, running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The show features some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.

Mithya

Mithya is centred on Juhi ( ), who accuses her student, Rhea (Avantika Dassani) of plagiarism, setting off a domino effect, where the cheating accusation proves to be just the tip of the iceberg, with several skeletons spilling out of the closet.

Kaafir

An innocent lady from Pakistan (Dia Mirza) gets imprisoned across the Indian border and even conceives a child during incarceration (born out of rape), and when a ray of hope arrives in the form of a lawyer (Mohit Raina) committed to her freedom, her world is again turned upside down when she makes a shocking discovery.