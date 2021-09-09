Horror comedies have been around since a long time, but have only recently begun gaining traction in Bollywood. Even in the South, they've been quite popular since a while, but it's taken Bollywood filmmakers and subsequently, its audience, their own sweet time to warm up to the sub-genre. Well, now that the idea has finally found its niche, the Hindi film industry is steadily churning out horror comedies at a regular click, with Saif Ali Khan, , and 's Bhoot Police being the next in the offing. So, if you're in the mood of some humour mixed with scares prior to its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September, here are the five best Bollywood horror comedies you can watch right now on OTT platforms... Also Read - SHOCKING! These Top Bollywood stars are NOT on Akshay Kumar's friends list

The Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and starrer really brought horror comedies back into the mainstream.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema

Though a big hit, the and starrer didn't manage to revive horror comedies despite releasing before Go Goa Gone. It still holds up well today.

Where to watch: Google Play

If Go Goa Gone brought horror comedies back into the mainstream, then the and Rajkummar Rao starrer gave them the boost they needed to really kick into top gear.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema

The starrer, from Director 's insanely popular Golmaal franchise, is still the highest grossing horror comedy in all of Indian cinema, and with good reason.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhoot Bungla

The OG when it comes to horror comedies in Indian cinema; Mehmood and 's flick is as funny as it's mysterious.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime