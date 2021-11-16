Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring , Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari will be releasing this Friday, 19th November, in theatres. The sequel arrives on the back of plenty of goodwill for the first film, but will it recreate the same magic sixteen years later? Well, that will only be revealed this Friday. In the meantime, with the release of 2 just around the corner, now seems as good a time as any to revisit some of Bollywood's best heist movies. So, without further ado, check them out below and on which OTT platforms you can watch them right now: Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]

Don 2 (Netflix)

The starrer easily has one of the best heist ever showcased in cinema, not just in Bollywood, and is the rare sequel that's even better than the original, as good as that was. Also Read - Chunky Panday opens up on the startling similarities between his OTT short film Tap Tap and his career; says, 'I had no work after giving India's biggest hit, Aankhen' [EXCLUSIVE]

2 (Amazon Prime)

The starrer is one of the most slick Bollywood movies ever, depicting multiple elaborately planned heists with style and swag. Also Read - Shilpa Shirodkar on her bond with brother-in-law Mahesh Babu: Sometimes he's more there for me then my sister

Aankhen (Amazon Prime)

The concept of three blind mon robbing a band has not even been thought of in Hollywood and it's the simplicity with which they pull it off that lies the genius of the plan.

Special 26 (Voot Select)

Another starrer, with Director pulling the rug from beneath our feet by the time in his inimitable style by the time the heist is over.

Kaanta (Amazon Prime)

The and starrer may be a copy of 's classic, Reservoir Dogs, but when the legend himself called it the best adaptation of his film he's ever seen, it's sure as hell worth checking out.