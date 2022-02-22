Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus in an extended cameo, and helmed by will be releasing on 25th February. Word is that the movie was met with a grand ovation, receiving praise for myriad quarters post its gala premiere at the 72nd on 16th February. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura. However, before the Alia Bhatt-led biopic confronts the acid test at the box office, let’s check out other movies from both India and other parts of the world, which showcase towering female protagonists, and where you can watch them right now... Also Read - Fan wants Priyanka Chopra to reveal her baby’s pics and it has a Kareena Kapoor Khan connect – view comments

Raazi - Amazon Prime

First up is own Raazi, where she knocked it out of the park in the role of a real-life female spy.

Mother India - Jio Cinema

The definitive Indian film on female empowerment and a women putting duty and honour before all else.

Maya - Netflix

Nayanthara's gutsy portrayal as single mother is only rivalled by this horror movie's genuinely spooky thrills.

The Call - Netflix

This Korean horror film, spread across two timelines, encompasses two strong women with good and evil intent.

Million Dollar Baby - Amazon Prime

Even with Hollywood legends Clint Eastwood and in the fray, was too good in this.

If you love strong female-centric films and are eagerly awaiting Gangubai Kathiawadi, then do not miss the aforementioned gems under any circumstances if you haven't watched any of all of them yet. And if you have, then revisiting them doesn't sound like such a bad idea, does it?