Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, check out Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Nayanthara's Maya, Korea's The Call and more movies with towering female protagonists

Prior to the release of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, let's check out other movies from both India and other parts of the world, which showcase towering female protagonists, and where you can watch them right now...