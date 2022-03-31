Attack showcases a super-soldier played by John Abraham. The Attack trailer has certainly met expectations in more ways than one, with a terrific amalgamation of futuristic sci-fi elements and slick action against the backdrop of neatly crafted and more importantly, believable VFX, plus, obviously, a brawny John Abraham doing what he always does best – pummeling bad guys to a pulp. So, if you're upbeat about the film or are an action junkie in general, then we'd suggest you check out these Hollywood movies featuring super-soldiers before Attack hits the big screen. Here are the OTT platforms where you can stream them... Also Read - TRP Report Week 12: Tejasswi Prakash's magic fails to make Naagin 6 fly; Anupamaa TRUMPS again – Check TOP 5 TV shows

Bloodshot (Apple TV)

The starrer most resembles the John Abraham super-soldier vehicle albeit in terms of the look and feel.

Captain America: The First Avenger (Disney Hotstar)

Chris Evans' Marvel movie is a treat for all ages – an out-an-out family entertainer.

The sequel to Captain America is hands down one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Outside the Wire (Netflix)

Cap's protege, , plays his own super-soldier version here, outside the MCU.

Universal Solider Day of Reckoning (Amazon Prime)

The OG movie on super-soldiers. We'd have loved to share the first film, but only the sixth and final part is available.

Speaking on why he bet on the script of Attack, added, "Somebody had told me that Parmanu was the worst script that person had ever read. And the industry has many such examples of good scripts getting rejected. So, I really don't mind taking a bet on such scripts (like Attack)." Attack also stars , , , , and marks yesteryear actor 's return to the big screen after a gap of 4-5 years. The movie is slated to release in theatres on 1st April.