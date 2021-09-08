Before Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii – here are 7 female biopics to watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5

In case the wait to watch Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami's Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaiviii, on 10th September is becoming unbearable or if you're among the unfortunate who reside in Maharashtra where theatres are still shut, then we're here to somehow mitigate that FOMO to the best of our abilities