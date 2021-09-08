Thalaivii's reviews are in and as always is being praised sky high for her performances as , with Arvind Swami as MGR, Raj Arjun as his close aide and confidant, and as M. Karunanidhi also drawing copious praise. In case the wait to watch the movie on 10th September is becoming unbearable or if you're among the unfortunate who reside in Maharashtra where theatres are still shut, then we're here to somehow mitigate that FOMO to the best of our abilities. Considering that Thalaivii is a female-oriented biopic, we've compiled a list of seven other female biopics you can watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Google Play... Also Read - Need to fill the void left by Money Heist season 5? From Special 26 to Ocean's Eleven – here are 7 heist movies to watch right now on Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime and Google Play

Manikkarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

If you're a true Kangana Ranaut fan, then it makes sense to watch Manikarnika before Thalaivii releases, right?

Where to Watch: Zee5 Also Read - BL Recommends: Chak De India, Taare Zameena Par, The Karate Kid, Iqbal and more – the best movies for Teacher's Day to watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Google Play

Mary Kom

The starrer is still the highest grossing femeal-centric biopic in Indian cinema.

Where to Watch: Netflix Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5 sets screens on fire, Helmet gets a thumbs up, Neha Bhasin turns emotional on Bigg Boss OTT and more

The Iron Lady

You need to see why won an Oscar for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Elizabeth

Elizabeth bagged 7 Oscar nominations and regarded by many critics as Director 's crowning moment.

Where to Watch: Google Play

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena is a fine statmeent against patriarchy and the only movie of note ] has been in till now.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Saand Ki Aankh

The and starrer is hands down the best women-oriented biopic till date from India.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Erin Brockovich

bagged her only Oscar for her eponymous role and boy did she deserve it.

Where to Watch: Google Play