Before RRR releases, 5 SS Rajamouli’s movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

SS Rajamouli is known for making grand films. His next release RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie stars , Jr NTR, , and . Rajamouli's movies are meant to be watched on the big screen. But of course, you can't get to watch his previous directorials in theatres. Moviegoers are ready to watch RRR on the big screen, but before the film releases, you can watch these five films of the filmmaker on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms…

Chatrapathi (Disney+ Hotstar)

Before the franchise, SS Rajamouli had teamed up with for a movie titled Chatrapathi. It was a perfect masala entertainer and was a hit at the box office. The film, which also starred , is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(MX Player / YouTube)

SS Rajamouli surely likes to repeat actors in his movies. RRR stars Ram Charan as one of the leads, and the filmmaker had worked with the actor in the 2009 release Magadheera. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. The Telugu version of the film is available on YouTube, and you can also watch the Hindi dubbed version of it on MX Player.

(Amazon Prime Video)

Only SS Rajamouli can think of making a movie like Eega. The movie revolves around a young guy who gets killed by the villain, but he returns to take revenge as a fly. Eega was a blockbuster at the box office, and you can now watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Baahubali: The Beginning (Disney+ Hotstar / Netflix)

If we talk about SS Rajamouli’s movies, the list is incomplete without Baahubali: The Beginning. The Prabhas starrer is available on Disney+ Hotstar (Telugu) and Netflix (Hindi).

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Disney+ Hotstar / Netflix)

After watching Baahubali: The Beginning, it’s mandatory to watch the second part Baahubali: The Conclusion. Just like its first part, Baahubali: The Conclusion is available on Disney+ Hotstar (Telugu) and Netflix (Hindi).