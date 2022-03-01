Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Rudra, an official adaptation of smash hit British show, Luther. However, if y’all jog your memories back a little further, just to last year, y’all would recall that Ajay Devgn had made his OTT debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India also on Disney Hotstar, even though the film wasn’t initially made for an OTT platform. Similarly, you can find several of his other movies right now on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema and Apple TV. To make your work easier, particularly if you're a diehard Ajay Devgn fan, we've handpicked some of his best movies and also listed where you can watch them right now... Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt starrer registers second highest opening weekend of all time for a female-centric film

Singham (Netflix)

Raid (Disney+ Hotstar)

Gangaajal (ZEE5)

If Singham is his spicy cop persona, then in Gangaajal he's all business and to the point.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (Voot)

The movie that got Ajay his second National Award simply can't be missed.

Zakhm (Apple TV)

As can't hiss film that fetched him his first National Award.

Raajneeti (Apple TV)

A sprawling political epic that owes its inception to none other than the Mahabharat.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (Netflix)

Arguably, Ajay Devgn's coolest and most swag-infested role ever.

All the Best (Amazon Prime)

Hands down one of the funniest movies ever made.

Bol Bachchan (Amazon Prime)

Devgn was simply superb as a village bumpkin who tickles our funny bones with his version of English.

Khakee (Jio Cinema)

Quite possibly the best cop movie ever made in Bollywood.

Coming back to Rudra, the web series release on 4th March on Disney+ Hotstar.