Before Rudra, watch Ajay Devgn classics like Singham, Khakee, Raid and more on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

You can find several Ajay Devgn movies right now on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema and Apple TV. To make your work easier, we've handpicked the best ones for you.