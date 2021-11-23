John Abraham man not command the same insane fan-following as the Khans, or Devgn, Akshay or Hrithik, but he enjoys a strong fan-base in his own right, much of which has been built on his strongman persona or cool-biker persona in hardcore, mainstream, masala fare. This week, John Abraham will be returning to the big screen with Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to his superhit 2018 masala movie, Satyameva Jayate. But before all you John fans make a beeline to the theatre to watch it, why not revisit some of his best masala movies you can binge-watch right now? So, on which OT platforms can you watch them? Well, that's where we come in... Also Read - Dhamaka, Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and more – check out the best Kartik Aaryan movies you can watch right now on these OTT platforms

Satyameva Jayate (YouTube)

Let's begin with the movie that brought back the 70s-80s dashing hero, crusading for justice for the common man – the predecessor to Satyameva Jayate 2.

(Amazon Prime)

Next up, we have the movie that made a star and made every guy wish he rode a foreign sports bike back then as they weren't easily available in India.

Force (Disney+ Hotstar)

A raw, gritty cop movie and a well-done remake of a famous Tamil movie, with copious masala ingredients thrown in for added measure.

(Amazon Prime)

A buddy-cop movie, rekindling the yesteryear bromances in masala movies like those of and , and Big B, Dharmendra and , Vinod Khanna and Amitabh, and Vinod Khanna and more.

Housefull 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

A mad-cap comedy ensemble that also double as a masala film owing to the smartly timed romantic moments and fight sequences by Director .