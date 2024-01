Shaitaan teaser starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead has left the audiences super thrilled to watch the film. Many fans are claiming that the wait is becoming extremely difficult for them as the teaser is mind-blowing. R Madhavan's sinister laugh is something that has got the maximum attention of the fans. And only if your wait is getting too long, here are the top 5 supernatural films on OTT that you can binge-watch. Also Read - Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika's horror thriller is intriguing; Madhavan's sinister laugh will give you goosebumps

What an impactful teaser ????? Unleash the Unknown #Shaitaan : In a world where darkness meets desire, supernatural powers awaken.. ☠️?#Shaitaan : A supernatural odyssey that plunges you into the depths of horror... ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AjayDevgn #Shaitaan #ShaitaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/rfxQXwJz4m — TERMINATOR ? (@THESURVIVOR321) January 25, 2024

Honestly, the teaser of #Shaitaan is extremely intriguing and that maniac voice of #RMadhavan is giving chill. ?

But the audio did not sync with video at all. So fixed It ?. Now it's a complete masterpiece. ?#AjayDevgn #Jyothika #ShaitaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/0XwFDaJpCb — Sarthak ? (@Thunder_Salman) January 25, 2024

Pari (Amazon Prime)

Pari features Anushka Sharma in the lead role along with Parambrata Chatterjee. The actress plays the role of a witch and it's damn intriguing. Also Read - Ahead of Shaitaan teaser release, here's why fans are calling Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's horror film a blockbuster

Bulbbul (Netflix)

Animal fame Triptii Dimri had made her debut with his supernatural movie. The story is of a girl child bride who grows up into an enigmatic woman and kills men in the most supernatural way due to her painful past.

13B (Disney Hotstar)

This horror thriller features R Madhavan and its story of a family who shift in a new house and witness supernatural things happening in their house and are informed by a TV set.

Chhorri(Amazon Prime)

Nushratt Bharuccha plays the role of a pregnant woman who is forced to move out of their home and seek refuge in a remote house, where she experiences supernatural which threaten her life.

Stree (Jio Cinema)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is one of the best supernatural comedy films. In the film, you see villagers are in constant fear of a spirit who attacks only men at night.