As the digital revolution continues to reshape the entertainment industry, crime thriller web series have taken center stage, captivating audiences with their gripping narratives, intriguing characters, and thrilling plot twists. From edge-of-your-seat suspense to mind-bending mysteries, Indian crime thriller web series have gained immense popularity on various OTT platforms. The latest on the block is The Night Manager 2 starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala which is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The three-episode season finale directed by Sandeep Modi promises to be as intriguing and riveting as the part 1. But before that, we bring to you the top 10 Indian crime thriller web series available on leading streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Get ready to delve into riveting stories brought to life by talented casts, visionary directors, and captivating premises.

"Sacred Games" (Netflix):

Lead Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

Premise: When a Mumbai police officer receives a cryptic warning from a criminal overlord, it triggers a cat-and-mouse game that unravels dark secrets and exposes the underbelly of the city.

"Paatal Lok" (Amazon Prime Video):

Lead Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Sudip Sharma

Premise: A jaded cop lands a high-profile case that uncovers a complex web of corruption and conspiracy, challenging his beliefs and forcing him to confront his own demons.

"Mirzapur" (Amazon Prime Video):

Lead Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal

Director: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh

Premise: The power dynamics in Uttar Pradesh's lawless town of Mirzapur are tested when two brothers get caught up in the treacherous world of drugs, violence, and politics.

"Breathe" (Amazon Prime Video):

Lead Cast: R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh

Director: Mayank Sharma

Premise: A desperate father goes to extreme lengths, committing a series of murders, to save his terminally ill son, while a determined cop sets out to unravel the truth behind the killings.

"Criminal Justice" (Disney+ Hotstar):

Lead Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Premise: A college student's life takes an unexpected turn when he wakes up next to a brutally murdered woman and finds himself entangled in a nightmarish criminal justice system.

"Asur" (Voot Select):

Lead Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti

Director: Oni Sen

Premise: A forensic expert and a cop form an unlikely alliance as they chase down a serial killer who is inspired by ancient mythological stories, leading them into a battle of intellects.

"Special Ops" (Disney+ Hotstar):

Lead Cast: Kay Kay Menon

Director: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

Premise: Based on real-life events, this high-octane espionage thriller follows an intelligence officer as he leads his team through various covert operations to uncover hidden terror networks.

"Delhi Crime" (Netflix):

Lead Cast: Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang

Director: Richie Mehta

Premise: Inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, this hard-hitting series follows the determined efforts of the Delhi Police as they hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"Hostages" (Disney+ Hotstar):

Lead Cast: Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Premise: A renowned surgeon's family is taken hostage by a group of masked intruders who demand that she kill a patient during surgery if she wants her family to survive.

"Aarya" (Disney+ Hotstar):

Lead Cast: Sushmita Sen

Director: Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi

Premise: After her husband's mysterious death, a strong-willed woman gets pulled into the dangerous world of narcotics and crime in order to protect her family.