The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-woman organization of channelers (magic users) called the Aes Sedai, who takes a group of five young people from their home village following an attack by the forces of the Dark One, an evil entity who seeks to destroy the Pattern (Existence). Among these five, she believes one might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero and powerful channeler who is prophesied either to save the world or destroy it. Seems like an interesting premise, right? Well, if you dig such fantasy lore, then we've got the right mix for you courtesy a handful of sprawling fantasy web series that have stood the test of time over the years and where exactly you could watch them...

Locke & Key (Netflix)

A wonderful tale of a family entrusted with the power and secrets of some special keys and malevolent entities from another realm who'd do anything to get their hands on them.

Once Upon a Time (Disney+ Hotstar)

A beautiful show that puts a contemporary spin on all your classic fairytale characters, ushering them into the modern world.

Merlin (Netflix)

Narrates the legend of King Arthur from the point-of-view of his guardian and the greatest magician of all time, Merlin.

Supernatural (Amazon Prime)

Two brothers who inherit their father's power to protect humans from all manner of monsters, ghouls, demons and other hellish entities that secretly exist on Earth.

The Witcher (Netflix)

A mutated half-man / half-monster that can combat other full-breed monsters, but has a legacy far greater.