Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Navarasa and more: List of movies and series arriving on OTT platforms and cinema halls to make your August super-entertaining

While the Coronavirus crisis has led to a shutdown of cinemas, we saw filmmakers taking digital route to keep us entertained. In the month of July, we saw films and series like Mimi, Hungama 2, Narappa, Tandoor, Malik and others impressing the viewers. Now, talking about August, we have listed down the biggies, which are expected to entertain through its engaging and gripping content. So, let's check them out...

Bhuj: The Pride Of India - August 13 (Disney + Hotstar)

The war-drama, which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, features the ensemble cast of , , , Ammy Virk, , , , and Ihana Dhillon. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj Airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Bell Bottom - Releasing in cinemas on August 19

Akshay Kumar, , and starrer Bell Bottom will be the first big Bollywood release in the cinema halls after the second wave of coronavirus. The film is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand.

Navarasa - August 6 (Netflix)

This anthology series will have nine stories, which is directed by nine filmmakers. It comprises of a huge star cast, which includes , Revathy, Parvathy, Siddharth, , , , , and , , , Simha, Poorna, , , Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram.

Shershaah - August 12 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah is a tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, as this biographical war traces the life journey of him. Also starring in a lead role, the film will release on August 12. It is co-produced by 's banner Dharma Productions.

Kuruthi - August 11 (Amazon Prime Video)

Prithviraj starrer Malayalam thriller is directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. It also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

Spin - August 15 (Disney + Hotstar)

Abhay Deol, Avantika and Meera Sayal starrer coming-of-age love story is directed by Manjari Makijany. The film follows Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her.

Netrikann - August 13 (Disney + Hotstar)

Talking about Netrinkann, the thriller is produced by lead actress Nayanthara's beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy pictures. The venture is the remake of a Korean film Blind. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in pivotal roles.

Nine Perfect Strangers - August 20 (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together. The eight-part series also stars Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving in key roles.

Fast and the Furious 9 - Releasing in cinemas on August 5

After shattering records in China and USA, F9 is releasing in India on August 5. , Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The Kissing Booth 3 - August 11 (Netflix)

The third and final part of the series, which features Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald, is directed by Vince Marcello.

Don't Breathe 2 - Releasing in cinemas on August 13

Starring Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto and Stephen Lang in lead roles, the horror-thriller is directed by Fede Álvarez. After the success of the first part, fans are expecting the second installment to be a huge box office winner.