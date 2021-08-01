Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Navarasa and more: List of movies and series arriving on OTT platforms and cinema halls to make your August super-entertaining

In the month of July we saw films and series like Mimi, Hungama 2, Narappa, Tandoor, Malik and others impressing the viewers. Now, in August, we will see many biggies like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shershaah and more.