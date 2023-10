Crime Thrillers have always been a much-watched genre of films and web series. There are new crime thrillers that are announced and made every year across film industries. But how to choose which ones to watch and which ones to ditch? Well, we have you covered. Check out the list of the best South Indian crime thrillers now streaming on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others for that perfect chilling, edge-of-the-seat experience. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna's ex fiancé Rakshit Shetty talks about the Animal actress, says ‘She always had big dreams’

Kantara - Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This is a Kannada action-thriller that took the country by surprise as it emerged as one of the highest-rated thriller movies of 2022 on IMDb. The film is set in a small village of South Karnataka and it highlights the cultural rituals followed by the people of Karnataka. The film revolves around a mysterious murder that triggers a series of events that expose the dark secrets of the village. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead role. The film also features Sapthami Gowda and Kishore in pivotal roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 - Amazon Prime Video

This is a sequel to the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018. The film follows the story of Rocky, who becomes the king of the gold mine after defeating his enemies in the first part. However, he faces new challenges from a powerful politician and a ruthless mercenary, who want to take over his empire. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Vikram - ZEE5

This is a Tamil action-thriller that stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his previous films Maanagaram and Kaithi. The film revolves around a group of undercover black ops led by Vikram, who embark on a mission to take down a notorious drug lord in Chennai. The film is packed with high-octane action sequences and twists and turns.

Yashoda - Netflix

This is a Telugu crime-drama that marks the debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a producer. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and stars Samantha in the lead roles. The film is based on the true story of a woman named Yashoda, who was accused of killing her husband and his family members in a gruesome manner. The film explores the motives behind her actions and the challenges she faced in proving her innocence.

Drishyam 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a sequel to the Malayalam thriller Drishyam, which was released in 2013. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in the lead roles. The film continues the story of Georgekutty, who managed to save his family from a murder charge in the first part. However, he faces new threats from the police and the victim's family, who are determined to uncover the truth.

Kuruthi - Amazon Prime Video

This is a Malayalam thriller that deals with the themes of religion, politics and violence. The film is directed by Manu Warrier and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy and Srindaa in the lead roles. The film revolves around a group of people who are trapped in a remote house during a communal riot. They have to survive the night while facing their own prejudices and fears.

Navarasa - Netflix

This is an anthology of nine short films that explore the nine emotions or rasas in Indian aesthetics: love, laughter, anger, compassion, courage, fear, disgust, wonder and peace. The films are directed by some of the prominent filmmakers of Tamil cinema such as Gautham Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar and Priyadarshan. The films feature an array of actors such as Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Siddharth.

Kurup - Netflix

This is a Malayalam biographical crime thriller that is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in India. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. The film chronicles the infamous murder case of Kurup, who faked his own death for an insurance scam in 1984 and has been on the run ever since.

Pushpa - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a Telugu action thriller that stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sukumar and revolves around Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver who gets involved in the illegal smuggling of red sandalwood in the forests of Andhra Pradesh. The film showcases the clash between Pushpa and a ruthless forest officer, who wants to stop his illegal activities.