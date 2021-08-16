The makers of Bhoot Police are all set to unveil the trailer of the horror-comedy on 18th August 2021. The forthcoming horror movie is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Ragini MMS and Phobia fame, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The movie, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021, traces the journey of two ghost-hunting brothers, Vibhooti, played by Saif Ali Khan, and Chiraunji, played by . The adventure horror comedy also stars , and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The team has also released the Bhoot Police motion poster. Check it out below: Also Read - Malaika Arora's mom Joyce kisses former son-in-law Arbaaz Khan as the ex-couple step out of a lunch date - watch video

Opening up about how the movie is more than a horror-comedy, Arjun Kapoor had earlier exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife, "Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy of course, in its essence and the way it's been pitched to y'all, but for me, it's an adventure of two brothers. It's Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who are actually brothers and are bickering constantly and there's a back and forth and up and down and there is a camaraderie, a brotherhood, a bond, an emotion, but there's also difference of opinion. So, there's very interesting friction between two people who go on this journey."

Divulging more interesting tidbits about the movie, the actor added, "It's an origin story of Bhoot Police, how Bhoot Police becomes. So, it's quite fascinating to go into this space and I think it's a very credible, commercial horror-comedy, in the sense that it's not itemised, it's more story and character driven, it's more driven by a particular situation they find themselves in and what happens around them rather then a situation with gags after gags; it's not deigned like that. It's a little more cerebral and it's still got its own goofiness, but you'll have fun watching it. It lands somewhere in the middle of and Stree, I feel."

Tips Industries Ltd. in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.