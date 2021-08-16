Bhoot Police MOTION POSTER: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor promise to bring us the perfect blend of horror and comedy; trailer date announced

Horror-comedy Bhoot Police also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Ragini MMS and Phobia fame. It traces the journey of two ghost-hunting brothers, Vibhooti, played by Saif Ali Khan, and Chiraunji, played by Arjun Kapoor.