Bhuj the Pride of India trailer 2: The latest sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's war epic reveals several new pulsating scenes, plus a glimpse of Indira Gandhi

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi, the second trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India brings to life each character's mission and their brave decision to sacrifice everything to protect the country. Bhuj releases on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August.