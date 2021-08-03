Bhuj the Pride of India trailer 2: The latest sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's war epic reveals several new pulsating scenes, plus a glimpse of Indira Gandhi

The second trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India evokes heartfelt emotions as India gears up for its 75th Independence Day. Inspired by the story of real heroes, the movie is a timely reminder of the immense bravery shown by not just the armed forces, but also the ordinary women who helped win a war. Mounted on an epic scale, with a high production value, spectacular action visuals and more, the much-awaited movie is all set to release on 13th August for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Bhuj Trailer 2 below, which offers a wider window into some of the movie's adrenaline-pumping scenes, including a glimpse of Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of the country... Also Read - RRR: Makers of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer share an exciting update about the film and it will make all movie buffs jump with joy

The story of the Indian Bravehearts and 300 civilian women who worked hard to make an airstrip that eventually led to the victory of our country, is an important chapter that every Indian should remember. Starring , , , , Ammy Virk and , the second trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India brings to life each character's mission and their brave decision to sacrifice everything to protect the country. The movie is a reminder of an important chapter from our history that tells us — nothing is impossible.

A Select Media Holdings LLP Production. Presented by T series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhuj: The Pride of India is produced by , Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria, and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.