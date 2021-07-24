Bigg Boss 15: Karan Johar steps in as the host for the OTT version of the show and here's how fans reacted

It is a known fact that Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. And if you didn't know, well, you know it now. It was earlier reported that Rohit Shetty or Farah Khan Kunder would be stepping in to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15. A lot many names such as Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla amongst others had surfaced as possible contenders for the hosting duties of Bigg Boss 15 OTT. However, to beat them all is none other than, popular filmmaker Karan Johar. The OTT channel, Voot, took to their social media handle to announce the same. Announcing Karan Johar as the host, they wrote, "#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect." Have a dekko at the announcement here: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss 15 OTT promo, netizens demand Shilpa Shetty's removal from Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra pornography case and more
And now, fans have reacted to Karan's appointment as the host of Bigg Boss. While some have found it interesting and have praised Karan saying that he is an amazing host. For those not in the know, Karan Johar has his own chat show called Koffee With Karan. On the other hand, some have called out and brought nepotism into it and have said that they won't be watching it. Have a dekko at the tweets of the same here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan – these 9 celebrities might take over Salman Khan’s hosting duties
Talking about the decision to move to OTT, a source told Mid-Day, "The company has internally adopted the digital-first approach, so, Bigg Boss will be launched online. The television premiere will take place six weeks after the original airing." Also Read - Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 to replace Rubina Dilaik's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki? Here’s what we know
"The platform will be able to increase its user base drastically. Secondly, the show will be far more interactive. The junta factor will give the common man the powers to hand-pick the contestants, and have a say in their tasks and exit from the show," the source added. Salman Khan would be hosting the TV version of Bigg Boss.
