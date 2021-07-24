Bigg Boss 15: Karan Johar steps in as the host for the OTT version of the show and here's how fans reacted

It is a known fact that Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. And if you didn't know, well, you know it now. It was earlier reported that Rohit Shetty or Farah Khan Kunder would be stepping in to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15. A lot many names such as Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla amongst others had surfaced as possible contenders for the hosting duties of Bigg Boss 15 OTT. However, to beat them all is none other than, popular filmmaker Karan Johar. The OTT channel, Voot, took to their social media handle to announce the same. Announcing Karan Johar as the host, they wrote, "#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect." Have a dekko at the announcement here: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss 15 OTT promo, netizens demand Shilpa Shetty's removal from Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra pornography case and more

#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. ?? The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. ? #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect pic.twitter.com/8M1NqsYS2S — Voot (@justvoot) July 24, 2021

And now, fans have reacted to Karan's appointment as the host of Bigg Boss. While some have found it interesting and have praised Karan saying that he is an amazing host. For those not in the know, Karan Johar has his own chat show called Koffee With Karan. On the other hand, some have called out and brought nepotism into it and have said that they won't be watching it. Have a dekko at the tweets of the same here:

As a host he is superb ?????? — sagorikad’silva ?? (@SagorikadS) July 24, 2021

Aapko iss baar TRP nhi chaiyye kya?? — RD (@rubinadilaiklo1) July 24, 2021

Sab boycott bolengey bt karan bahot TRP le aayaga , logo ko controversy mei bahot interest hota hai , and karan Matlab controversy ?? — ? (@iamphamous_) July 24, 2021

Boycott .... Is ghatiya Nepo Ko nahi dekhna.... — Bidisha_Sidnaazian (@SidNaazian_Bidu) July 24, 2021

It's not a cup of 'Koffee' to host a show like BiggBoss.. — ?????ツ (@ittzParth) July 24, 2021

Honestly, not a bad decision. After SK, it’s Farah/ Rohit/ KJO who can match up to the level. KJO belongs to a diff league altogether, he’ll add new elements to the show. He is extremely famous overseas. P.S: Thank God I found my idol in BB14 itself. ??? — Hearts of Rahul Vaidya (@TeamRahulV) July 24, 2021

Sach me itna over the top hoga gi bas agle saal iss show ka shardh hi hoga kyu ki pichli baar to icu me tha ?? pic.twitter.com/S171TtrF90 — ☢️ (@Shivyaansh) July 24, 2021

Now not interested.....no sidharth no biggboss ??...uninstalled voot app — Soumyadeep biswas (@sidheart_000) July 24, 2021

All im going to say God Riddance. Don't have to watch it now.. thank God we have spared. — sal (@navion1990) July 24, 2021

My goodness .... absolutely not interest anymore :-//

Yeh OTT "over the top" hi hoga for sure now ?? Was so very excited for #SidharthShukla 2b the Handsome n most Dynamic host of this OTT release of BB but ohh well...he's surely meant for bigger and better things❤️???? — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) July 24, 2021

Kjo have experience well known n famous director. He have his own show too. He will bring good trp. Smart move voot. However still Salman Khan is the best host of BiggBoss ? — ¥@N@ ✨ (@shehnazziana) July 24, 2021

Now it's gonna flop.

All are in #BoycottBollywood Movement And You Are Taking Karan Johar Whom Everyone Hates..#BBOTT Is flop already before it release..

Not gonna watch it.. Take sid or rubi as host for high trp. — Pooja ?%(FOLLOWBACK) (@ItsMePooja___) July 24, 2021

Wow @justvoot good choice,surely gonna watch it ..As a host he is superb ??chalo ab voot download karate hai???karan johar has a good sense of humor, karan Johar... New tadka to bb 15?? — ✨D¡¥a✨ (@_diya_dinesh) July 24, 2021

Voot uncle tum sathiya gaye ho ... Matlab yhi mila tha bs host karne ke liye ... Ab to jo bacha kucha man tha ye season dekhne ka vo bhi khatam ho gaya ... #RahulVaidya #RKVians — Trisha (@trisha27115) July 24, 2021

Over the top? Really??? Neoptism king and a gay host. It will definitely going to be below the bottom show. Bad decision — DorjiPhuntsho (@dorjiphuntsho91) July 24, 2021

Srsly ab maza aayega ? karan vaise b bht controversies m phasa rehta h n bb aakr vo kya karega kaise host karega kya kya bolega dekhne m maza jarur aane wala h ? sahi m bhtt soch smjh k host choose kiya h rangu ne ??? — Ｓｈａｉｎａ ? (@__Shaina_____) July 24, 2021

Chalo confirmed ?? SSR ke fans bycott karenge bbott ko... Aur maine toh waishe bhi nii dekhna... Zo dekhne layak tha ushko toh pehle hi dekh liya

.... ?zab host inko rakhna tha toh #SidNaaz ke naam pe itna footage kyu le rahe the — Sidnaaz_ Vines|| pastry, juice shop owner ?? (@HeraParveen1) July 24, 2021

Ooolaaaa this screams controvesy and the more controversial the contestants and now the host too is ,the higher the trp?? — Peruth? (@TheBlackBitchP1) July 24, 2021

Talking about the decision to move to OTT, a source told Mid-Day, "The company has internally adopted the digital-first approach, so, Bigg Boss will be launched online. The television premiere will take place six weeks after the original airing."

"The platform will be able to increase its user base drastically. Secondly, the show will be far more interactive. The junta factor will give the common man the powers to hand-pick the contestants, and have a say in their tasks and exit from the show," the source added. Salman Khan would be hosting the TV version of Bigg Boss.