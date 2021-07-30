Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit to participate in the controversial reality show? Here's what we know

The 15th season of the controversial reality show is set to premiere on Voot on August 8. The show will follow a new format this time as it will be aired on Voot for first three months and after three months it will premiere on TV channel with celebs and commoners. While the OTT show will be hosted by , will take the host seat for TV show. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi – 19 TV stars who were bit by the acting bug despite being highly educated

While we saw the names of several celebs are doing rounds, it seems that Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Hum - I'm Because of Us actress Ridhima Pandit is participating in the show. Apparently, a jewellery brand wished the actress for her BB journey and said that they are excited to see her in their jewellery in the house. Well, with this news we can say that Ridhima Pandit is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Earlier, in a statement, Karan Johar spoke about turning a host. He said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top. It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!" So. are you excited for the show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.