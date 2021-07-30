Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Bajre Da Sitta singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant of the show

The 15th season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is premiering on Voot on August 8. While fans are waiting to see, which celebs will enter the house this time, we got the name of the first confirmed contestant of the show in the form of popular singer , who is known for crooning tracks like Kuch Khaas Hai, Bajre Da Sitta and others. The crooner earlier participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has also judged Love Me India on & TV. She is married to music composer Sameer Uddin.

This time, Bigg Boss 15 is following a different pattern as we will see the show airing on Voot for six weeks, which will be hosted by filmmaker , while after that it will go back on TV channels with more celebs and commoners and will take the hosting seat. Apparently, the show will run for six months, which will be longer than all the seasons.

Earlier, in a statement, Karan Johar spoke about turning a host. He said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top. It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!"