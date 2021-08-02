Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Is THIS Guns Of Banaras actor the second confirmed contestant of the show?

The 15th season of Bigg Boss is following a new pattern this time as it will first air on Voot for six weeks and than shift to TV. While OTT version will be hosted by filmmaker , will take the host seat for the small screen. A few days back, we saw the makers announcing the popular singer as the first confirmed contestant of the show. And now, the promo of the second contestant has been dropped by the makers where they haven't revealed his name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Aditya Narayan to Divyanka Tripathi – these celebs rejected Salman Khan's controversial reality show

While in the promo we see the narrator calling him a hero, the reports suggest the personality is none other than actor Karan Nath, who garnered fame with film Yeh Dil Aashiqana and featured in ventures like Guns of Banaras, LOC: Kargil, Zabardast and others. While it will be interesting to see how Karan will come up with his strategy to survive in the BB house, we have to wait for the makers to reveal the name officially on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is hosting the OTT version, was recently asked whether he will be able to survive in the show for six weeks, to which he replied, "Six weeks inside the house? I can't stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don't even want to get started" The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer also said that and can the raise the Over-The-Top quotient if they enter the show. "Two people who can get the Over-The-Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will (be) great fun to watch," said KJo.