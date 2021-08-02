Bigg Boss 15 OTT: OMG! Is host Karan Johar himself considering entering the house as an inmate? The filmmaker answers

Karan Johar, by his own admission, is an avid follower of the biggest controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. So, it's a dream come true for the filmmaker to host Bigg Boss 15 OTT, which begins streaming digitally on 8th August, six weeks prior to its television premiere.