Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Say What! Host Karan Johar reveals his biggest FEAR and now we know why he'll never enter the house

As you might know, is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT. The filmmaker has now shared his biggest fear. He says staying away from his children Roohi and Yash is his "biggest FOMO".

"Staying away from my kids is my biggest FOMO, they are the source of my happiness. Not being around them for long is killing," Karan said, while talking about his kids.

Karan is all set to host the drama for the six-week run of Bigg Boss OTT. It will stream on Voot from August 8.

KJo himself is not keen on becoming an inmate of the house. When asked if he would ever consider spending six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT House as a contestant, Karan says, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started.”

The first confirmed contestant of the show is playback singer , who has belted out hits such as Jag ghoomiya, Swag se swagat and Nai jaana among many others.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss, hosted by .

