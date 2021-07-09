Bigg Boss 15: Voot Select confirms digital premiere six weeks ahead of TV telecast - read details

The rise in the OTT medium has forced makers to rethink strategies. This year, Bigg Boss 15 is going online. The season will be premiering on Voot Select. So far, we have seen that the show opens with a grand premiere on TV. Since two years, the contestants are staying inside for a longer time. Fans remember how the show got extended by a month in Bigg Boss 13. This time, the top brass of Viacom 18 have decided to make full use of their TV and online reach to make it a huge success. A source told MiD Day, "The company has internally adopted the digital-first approach, so, Bigg Boss will be launched online. The television premiere will take place six weeks after the original airing." They feel that this two-pronged approach will bring in more benefits for the show. The source added, "The platform will be able to increase its user base drastically. Secondly, the show will be far more interactive. The junta factor will give the common man the powers to hand-pick the contestants, and have a say in their tasks and exit from the show." Also Read - Trending TV New Today: Nikki Tamboli wants to work with Sidharth Shukla, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar announce their wedding date, Priya Banerjee on participating in Bigg Boss 15 and more

It seems it will be far more interactive for the junta. They can choose whom they want to see inside the main house. Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select confirmed the news and said, "Bigg Boss has grown to become India's biggest entertainment property. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on our platform is another step towards solidifying our 'Digital First' approach. We are confident that our subscribers will enjoy our 24-hour live feeds, interactivity and gaming."

Salman Khan is returning as the host of the show. This time some big names are supposed to enter the show. Bigg Boss has been a huge success since past two years. The last season with common man contestants did not do well.