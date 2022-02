Bigg Boss is back! Kangana Ranaut all set to host her own version along with Ekta Kapoor; read EXCLUSIVE deets!

recently revealed that she is going to host a brand new show for boss lady . The launch of the brand new show will be held tomorrow in the grandest way possible. There is not much revealed about what the show is going to be all about but it is only narrated that it will be the most fearless reality show. Kangana, who announced the show on her Instagram, deleted it within a few minutes. But now we have exclusively learnt that the show will be Kangana Ranaut's own Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz step out for a lunch date; fans call them 'best couple' – watch video

A very well place source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, "Kangana Ranaut is damn excited for this show. She will be hosting the show and everything in the show will be according to her. The Queen actress will set her own rules in the show and whoever will be a part of the show will have to abide by it. The show entirely belongs to Kangana but on Ekta Kapoor's platform. These two boss ladies are damn excited about this. The viewers will experience something that has never happened in the other reality shows ever and we cannot contain our excitement for the same."

Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji on their Instagram handle announced that the reality show is going to be bigger and better like never before. The caption read, "It's showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It's going to be intense!" Ekta too shared the video of herself and spoke about the speculation around it and she asked the fans to just wait for a day. The show will be launched tomorrow and you stay tuned with Bollywoodlife for all the exciting updates on the same.