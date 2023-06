Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has begun and no surprise this show is known for its controversies and fights which take place inside the house. On the past weekend, the show got premiered in just 2 days and only in just 48 hours the house witnessed its first fight between the contestants Bebika Dhurve and Falak Naaz, yes you read absolutely in recent times they are not looking at each other in eyes and have been separated after the heated arguments, both the housemates reportedly fought on household work because thorough Bebika's point of view it was a body shaming which Falak has did and doing. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reveals how she will deal with Salman Khan's wrath; says, 'Galti karungi toh...' [EXCLUSIVE]

This whole scenario took place during the time Falak was distributing the household work among each contestant and when it came to Bebika she was getting allotted Bathroom work, and this led to a heated argument between them as Bebika took a stand for herself and gave a befitting response to carry forward her way of living in the house and she's not here to listen to everybody. This all went more aggressive when Bebika claimed that Falak has body-shamed her which is inappropriate.

Watch the tiff between Falaq Naaz and Bebika Dhurve

While this stand of Bebika has taken up a level of not accomplishing work on someone's order and after hearing body-shaming comments about her. Bebika accused Falak of talking about her physical appearance by stating that she is "Hatti Katti Kaam Kar Legi" and this furthermore made Bebika furious that was the bathroom work that was only given to her. This warm atmosphere led to the first fight of the season and this particular step of Bebika has found a great number of support from the viewers and her fans that she didn't even leave any chance to make fun of or pass comments on the way she looks. This fight shows that the first rival pair of this season have arrived which will have the eyes of people on them constantly.

Meanwhile, other housemates tried to stop the arguments but Bebika kept her point strongly which was praised by all the netizens, for more updates stay tuned.