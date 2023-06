Bigg Boss OTT is all set to return with its highly awaited second season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan who has been hosting Bigg Boss on Colors Tv for several seasons. Widely known the show is about 13 contestants getting house arrest for a few months and are undergo timely eliminations when they fail tasks and get lesser votes. Ever since the second season of the game reality show was announced people have been eager to know the contestants list. According to the latest development, Sima Taparia fame of the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking will appear on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: These contestants confirmed to be a part of Salman Khan show?

Bigg Boss OTT is nothing but just a digital version of the house arrest game reality show. Bigg Boss has successfully completed 16 seasons on Indian television. Many celebs' names have doing rounds for their appearance on the show. Meanwhile, it is reported that Sima Taparia is preparing for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Popularly known as Sima Aunty, from the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking, she is expected to show her expertise in the reality show. In the Netflix show, she was portrayed as an outspoken matchmaker who sets up marriage between Indian boys and girls. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Udaariyaan actor Vivian D'Sena, late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister and more approached for Salman Khan show?

Viewers can expect a unique and intriguing season this time. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will have a jungle theme concept. The contestants will have to complete tasks to move to a lavish house with all facilities. 13 contestants will be locked up in the house. According to India TV, the confirmed names are Jiya Shankar, , and Palak Purswami. Awez Darbaar, Anjali Arora, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Gor are likely to be a part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Raftaar reveals his family's reaction to the anthem Lagi Bachi for Salman Khan hosted show

Trending Now

Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty will join the other participants. It will be interesting to see how she will connect with television celebrities. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will stream exclusively on Jio Cinema. It is scheduled to air on the streaming platform for free from 17th June. Bigg Boss OTT's first season was hosted by but for the second season, Salman Khan has taken the responsibility. It is also reported that Krushna Abhishek will be seen alongside Khan to host fun segments.